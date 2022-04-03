Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:ORIT) Sets New 12-Month High at $117.80

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:ORIT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 117.80 ($1.54) and last traded at GBX 112.20 ($1.47), with a volume of 82502 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112 ($1.47).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 107.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 108.33. The stock has a market cap of £639.50 million and a PE ratio of 29.79.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.58%.

