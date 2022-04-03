Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) Short Interest Down 16.1% in March

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,534,100 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the February 28th total of 1,827,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 568.2 days.

Shares of OVCHF opened at $9.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.83. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $9.80.

Get Oversea-Chinese Banking alerts:

Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.