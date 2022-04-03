Rekor Systems Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:REKR)

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 10,364 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 991% compared to the typical volume of 950 call options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REKR. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Rekor Systems by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Rekor Systems by 3,272.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 17,084 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC increased its position in Rekor Systems by 711.9% during the 3rd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 84,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 73,773 shares in the last quarter. 51.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Rekor Systems from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Rekor Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ:REKR opened at $4.61 on Friday. Rekor Systems has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $25.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.29.

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence.

