Dolphin Entertainment Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:DLPN)

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 2,863 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,574% compared to the average daily volume of 171 call options.

NASDAQ:DLPN opened at $6.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Dolphin Entertainment has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.03.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 4,106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

