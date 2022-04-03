NexTier Oilfield Solutions Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 2,388 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 330% compared to the typical daily volume of 555 call options.

NEX has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.18.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 2.43. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.59.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 23.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $1,383,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Joseph Mckie sold 346,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $3,135,448.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,075,663 shares of company stock worth $9,487,666 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2,229.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the third quarter worth $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 338.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 11,448 shares during the period. Finally, SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.