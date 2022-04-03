Head-To-Head Analysis: Achilles Therapeutics (ACHL) vs. Its Competitors

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) is one of 252 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Achilles Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Achilles Therapeutics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Achilles Therapeutics 1 0 4 0 2.60 Achilles Therapeutics Competitors 1520 5455 11179 206 2.55

Achilles Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $20.20, indicating a potential upside of 577.85%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 87.91%. Given Achilles Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Achilles Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Achilles Therapeutics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Achilles Therapeutics N/A -$61.10 million -0.31 Achilles Therapeutics Competitors $678.64 million $90.86 million -1.62

Achilles Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Achilles Therapeutics. Achilles Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.4% of Achilles Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Achilles Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achilles Therapeutics N/A -22.27% -20.25% Achilles Therapeutics Competitors -2,193.23% -68.02% -28.08%

Summary

Achilles Therapeutics beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma. It is also developing products for use in the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, renal cell carcinoma, triple negative breast cancer, and bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

