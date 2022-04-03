ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of AACG opened at $1.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.18 million, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.29. ATA Creativity Global has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AACG. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ATA Creativity Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $784,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ATA Creativity Global by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 39,100 shares in the last quarter. 1.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network.

