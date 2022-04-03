China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CJJD stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.41. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CJJD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 5,013.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 65,177 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 26,855 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 66,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 153.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 84,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc operates as an online and offline retailer and wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products. It also operates an online pharmacy and retail drugstores with licensed doctors on site for consultation, examination, and treatment of common ailments at scheduled hours.

