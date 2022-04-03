Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CDTX. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wedbush upped their price target on Cidara Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.54.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CDTX opened at $0.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28. The company has a market cap of $59.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.29. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $3.08.

Cidara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CDTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 465.76% and a negative net margin of 89.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 88,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 34,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 15.4% in the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 46.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cidara Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.