Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASTC opened at $0.70 on Friday. Astrotech has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $2.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $0.80.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 994.95% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Astrotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Astrotech by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 85,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Astrotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Astrotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Astrotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 6.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: 1st Detect Corporation and Astral Images Corporation. The 1st Detect Corporation segment refers to the development of TRACER for use at airports, secured facilities and borders worldwide.

