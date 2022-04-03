ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of AEY opened at $1.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $2.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1.74.
ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.69 million for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 87.68%.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.
