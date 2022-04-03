ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of AEY opened at $1.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $2.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1.74.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.69 million for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 87.68%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEY. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

