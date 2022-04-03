Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $2.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.94. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $5.95.

Bellerophon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.15. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.25% of Bellerophon Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

