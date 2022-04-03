Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Golden Star Resources has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $4.04.
Golden Star Resources Company Profile
