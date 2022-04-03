American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
AMS opened at $2.34 on Friday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $5.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $13.73 million, a P/E ratio of 58.51 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.52.
American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
