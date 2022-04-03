Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of MPX stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. Marine Products has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $18.74. The company has a market capitalization of $393.02 million, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.13 and its 200 day moving average is $12.29.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marine Products had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $76.54 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Marine Products by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Marine Products by 15,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Marine Products by 262.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Marine Products by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marine Products during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Marine Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats, and SSi and SSX outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

