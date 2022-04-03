Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of MPX stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. Marine Products has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $18.74. The company has a market capitalization of $393.02 million, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.13 and its 200 day moving average is $12.29.
Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marine Products had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $76.54 million for the quarter.
Marine Products Company Profile (Get Rating)
Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats, and SSi and SSX outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marine Products (MPX)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Marine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.