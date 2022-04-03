LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of LightInTheBox stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $119.92 million, a PE ratio of 107.11 and a beta of 0.35. LightInTheBox has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $3.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $113.15 million during the quarter. LightInTheBox had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 0.32%.
LightInTheBox Company Profile (Get Rating)
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.
