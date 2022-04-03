LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of LightInTheBox stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $119.92 million, a PE ratio of 107.11 and a beta of 0.35. LightInTheBox has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $3.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $113.15 million during the quarter. LightInTheBox had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 0.32%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LightInTheBox in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of LightInTheBox in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in LightInTheBox during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LightInTheBox by 99.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 16,761 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in LightInTheBox during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 54.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LightInTheBox Company Profile (Get Rating)

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.

