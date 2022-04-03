Research Analysts Set Expectations for Banc of California, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Banc of California in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $73.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.43 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 20.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BANC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of BANC stock opened at $19.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.50. Banc of California has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $22.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.58 and a 200-day moving average of $19.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Banc of California by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Banc of California by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Banc of California news, Director James Andrew Barker bought 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $249,228.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 5,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,795.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

