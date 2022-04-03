AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AC Immune in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford anticipates that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AC Immune’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.19) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.30) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of AC Immune from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of AC Immune in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ ACIU opened at $4.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.22. The stock has a market cap of $349.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.86. AC Immune has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $12.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIU. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AC Immune by 223.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 185,128 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in AC Immune in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in AC Immune by 569.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in AC Immune by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 335,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 14,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AC Immune by 320.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 24.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

