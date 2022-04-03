Steve Bennetts Acquires 6,270 Shares of Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT) Stock

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT – Get Rating) insider Steve Bennetts acquired 6,270 shares of Actual Experience stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £877.80 ($1,149.86).

On Tuesday, March 1st, Steve Bennetts acquired 6,270 shares of Actual Experience stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £877.80 ($1,149.86).

On Monday, February 7th, Steve Bennetts acquired 63,411 shares of Actual Experience stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of £10,145.76 ($13,290.23).

Shares of LON:ACT opened at GBX 10.50 ($0.14) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.02 million and a PE ratio of -0.97. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. Actual Experience plc has a twelve month low of GBX 9.63 ($0.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 121.89 ($1.60). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 14.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 42.08.

Actual Experience plc, an analytics-as-a-service company, provides human experience management and associated consultancy services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers Analytics Cloud that receives data from digital users, applies algorithms to the data, and produces an objective score of digital experience quality and supply chain diagnostics; business impact assessment that helps its customer to understand the impact on top-level business metrics; and continuous improvement service to optimize the digital business over time.

