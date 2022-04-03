Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) – DA Davidson dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Customers Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.23.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $210.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.40 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 32.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share.

CUBI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.56.

Shares of CUBI opened at $51.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $76.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.64.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

