Analysts Set Expectations for Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.46). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.23) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.70) EPS.

Get Monte Rosa Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GLUE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

GLUE stock opened at $14.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.04. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $45.56.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.43).

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,174,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,362,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.