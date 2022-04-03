Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for KAR Auction Services, Inc. Raised by Barrington Research (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for KAR Auction Services in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. Barrington Research also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KAR. Guggenheim raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Northcoast Research cut KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised KAR Auction Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on KAR Auction Services in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KAR Auction Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $18.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.71. KAR Auction Services has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 100.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.30.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $549.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 30.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

