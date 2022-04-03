Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Lowered by Analyst

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.15. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Independent Bank Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 34.57%. The firm had revenue of $147.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

IBTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ IBTX opened at $72.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.67. Independent Bank Group has a 12 month low of $62.82 and a 12 month high of $80.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.17%.

In other Independent Bank Group news, Director John Webb Jennings III sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $208,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James C. White sold 1,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $101,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,086 shares of company stock worth $992,298. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,189,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 121,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,606,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,394,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,066,000 after purchasing an additional 80,002 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.