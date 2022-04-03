Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NTZ opened at $11.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.11 million, a P/E ratio of -48.39 and a beta of 1.82. Natuzzi has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $23.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Natuzzi in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Natuzzi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Natuzzi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Natuzzi by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. 16.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The company categorized into the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

