Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Short Interest Update

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 952,300 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the February 28th total of 752,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 248,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $24.08 on Friday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $18.77 and a 1-year high of $61.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.29.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 407.52%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHEN. BWS Financial lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.25 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 20.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 18.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 100.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

