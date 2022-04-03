Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the February 28th total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.2 days.

SCFLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Schaeffler from €9.80 ($10.77) to €9.00 ($9.89) in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Schaeffler from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Schaeffler from €7.50 ($8.24) to €6.00 ($6.59) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.92.

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCFLF opened at $6.25 on Friday. Schaeffler has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $9.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average of $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.