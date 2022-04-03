Short Interest in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Grows By 27.0%

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,750,000 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the February 28th total of 6,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CERN. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $93.49 on Friday. Cerner has a 12-month low of $69.08 and a 12-month high of $93.87. The company has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Cerner had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cerner will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 35.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,691,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,259 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Cerner by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 954,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,306,000 after buying an additional 128,800 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Cerner by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 762,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,275,000 after buying an additional 195,006 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

