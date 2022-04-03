Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the February 28th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Daily Journal stock opened at $304.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 9.49 and a quick ratio of 9.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $315.07 and its 200 day moving average is $337.59. Daily Journal has a one year low of $290.00 and a one year high of $415.66.

Get Daily Journal alerts:

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter. Daily Journal had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 119.82%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Daily Journal in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Daily Journal by 197.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Daily Journal by 13,380.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Daily Journal in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period.

Daily Journal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Daily Journal Corp. engages in the publication of newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona. It operates through the Traditional Business and Journal Technologies segments. The Traditional Business segment publishes newspapers of general circulation. The Journal Technologies segment provides case management software and related services to courts and other justice agencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Journal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Journal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.