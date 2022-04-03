LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $103.81, but opened at $109.00. LCI Industries shares last traded at $108.57, with a volume of 331 shares changing hands.

Specifically, insider Jamie Schnur purchased 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.79 per share, for a total transaction of $350,317.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Gero purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 27,515 shares of company stock worth $2,966,138. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on LCI Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.56.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.34%. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 869.6% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.