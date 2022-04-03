Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday after Stephens lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $15.00. The stock traded as low as $12.98 and last traded at $13.21, with a volume of 13285 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.07.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Heartland Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heartland Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,901,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,902,000 after acquiring an additional 191,075 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,663,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,898,000 after acquiring an additional 123,445 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,110,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,505,000 after acquiring an additional 218,007 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 937,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,765,000 after acquiring an additional 16,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 611,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,284,000 after acquiring an additional 245,743 shares in the last quarter. 53.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.85. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.55.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.57 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.00%.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

