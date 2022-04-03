Strix Group (LON:KETL) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 375 to GBX 300. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Strix Group traded as low as GBX 191.20 ($2.50) and last traded at GBX 198.08 ($2.59), with a volume of 841390 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 202 ($2.65).

KETL has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Strix Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.03) target price on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 376 ($4.93).

The company has a market cap of £401.36 million and a P/E ratio of 16.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 237.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 283.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.33.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.60 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Strix Group’s previous dividend of $2.75. Strix Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.68%.

Strix Group Company Profile (LON:KETL)

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

