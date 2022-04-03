Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp’s (NASDAQ:PCXCU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Parsec Capital Acquisitions’ (NASDAQ:PCXCU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, April 4th. Parsec Capital Acquisitions had issued 7,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 6th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Parsec Capital Acquisitions’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCXCU opened at $10.69 on Friday. Parsec Capital Acquisitions has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $10.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.24.

