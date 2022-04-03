Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on April 6th (OTCMKTS:SAMAU)

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:SAMAU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, April 6th. Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II had issued 15,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 8th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAMAU opened at $9.95 on Friday. Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.93.

Get Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,074,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,454,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,178,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,569,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,147,000.

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.