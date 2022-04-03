Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Shares Down 4.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) dropped 4.7% on Friday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $59.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Fidelity National Financial traded as low as $46.56 and last traded at $46.56. Approximately 64,355 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,235,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.84.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.75.

In other news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total transaction of $58,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $790,221.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 243,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,689,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 8,322 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,708,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,921,000 after buying an additional 677,196 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.85%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

