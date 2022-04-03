Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Tempest Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TPST)

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.13) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.19). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tempest Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.85) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.51) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($5.49) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempest Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday.

TPST opened at $3.20 on Friday. Tempest Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $41.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPST. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tempest Therapeutics by 1,581.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 77,779 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Tempest Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tempest Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Tempest Therapeutics by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 16,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Tempest Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

About Tempest Therapeutics

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

