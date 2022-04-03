Vulcan Materials to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) – Truist Financial dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vulcan Materials in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.53 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.87.

VMC stock opened at $184.18 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $163.00 and a 52-week high of $213.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.70.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMC. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 214.6% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 973.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

