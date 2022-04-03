QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd.

Shares of QUIK opened at $5.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.99 million, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average is $5.47. QuickLogic has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.12.

QuickLogic ( NASDAQ:QUIK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 52.16% and a negative return on equity of 68.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QuickLogic will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other QuickLogic news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 21,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $93,343.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 41,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $179,501.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 643,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

