RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

RGCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of RGC Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

RGCO stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $183.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.18. RGC Resources has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $26.02.

RGC Resources ( NASDAQ:RGCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The energy company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.11). RGC Resources had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $23.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that RGC Resources will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in RGC Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in RGC Resources by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 315,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after buying an additional 72,912 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RGC Resources by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,604 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in RGC Resources by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,552 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in RGC Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000.

RGC Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries. The firm operates through the following segments: Gas Utility, Investment in Affiliates, and Parent and Other.

