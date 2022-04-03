China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:COE opened at $1.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average is $1.71. China Online Education Group has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.46 million, a P/E ratio of 2.35 and a beta of -0.82.

Get China Online Education Group alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in China Online Education Group by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,862 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Online Education Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 276,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of China Online Education Group by 10,002.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 92,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

China Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers on demand. The company was founded by Jia Jia Huang, Ting Shu, and Li Ming Zhang in July 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.