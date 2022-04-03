Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

SAL stock opened at $55.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.51. Salisbury Bancorp has a 52 week low of $40.10 and a 52 week high of $59.90. The company has a market capitalization of $160.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.76.

Salisbury Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Salisbury Bancorp will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Salisbury Bancorp news, EVP Todd J. Rubino sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAL. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 1,007.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Salisbury Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Salisbury Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Salisbury Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

