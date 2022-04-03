Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.35. The firm has a market cap of $25.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Diffusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,223,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 97,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 858,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 54,118 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. 9.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company is also developing DFN-529, a phosphoinositide 3-kinase/Akt/mechanistic target of rapamycin pathway inhibitor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.