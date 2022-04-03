Robert Dunn Buys 10,000 Shares of Rotala PLC (LON:ROL) Stock

Rotala PLC (LON:ROL – Get Rating) insider Robert Dunn bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of £3,200 ($4,191.77).

Robert Dunn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Robert Dunn bought 185,000 shares of Rotala stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £48,100 ($63,007.60).

On Thursday, March 17th, Robert Dunn acquired 53,500 shares of Rotala stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £13,910 ($18,221.12).

ROL opened at GBX 31 ($0.41) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 27.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 28.70. Rotala PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 21.45 ($0.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 36.98 ($0.48). The stock has a market capitalization of £15.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 4.65%. This is a positive change from Rotala’s previous dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Rotala in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Rotala Company Profile

Rotala Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides bus services in the United Kingdom. The company operates commercial and subsidized bus routes for businesses, local authorities, and the general public. It is also involved in the property holding business. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tividale, the United Kingdom.

