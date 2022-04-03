Chris Payne Sells 1,328 Shares of Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD) Stock

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD – Get Rating) insider Chris Payne sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 380 ($4.98), for a total transaction of £5,046.40 ($6,610.43).

Shares of Headlam Group stock opened at GBX 380 ($4.98) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.74. Headlam Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 330 ($4.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 538 ($7.05). The stock has a market cap of £324.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 403.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 436.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a GBX 26.30 ($0.34) dividend. This is a boost from Headlam Group’s previous dividend of $5.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.62%. Headlam Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.07%.

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. It offers its products to residential and commercial sector, such as independent retailers and flooring contractors, as well as other groups, including larger retailers, housebuilders, specifiers, and local authorities.

