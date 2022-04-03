Insider Selling: FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW) Insider Sells £25,025 in Stock

FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW – Get Rating) insider Anthony Cooper sold 5,500 shares of FW Thorpe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 455 ($5.96), for a total transaction of £25,025 ($32,780.98).

Anthony Cooper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Anthony Cooper sold 7,100 shares of FW Thorpe stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 415 ($5.44), for a total transaction of £29,465 ($38,597.07).

Shares of TFW stock opened at GBX 460 ($6.03) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 441.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 452.09. FW Thorpe Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 340 ($4.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 525 ($6.88). The firm has a market capitalization of £538.53 million and a PE ratio of 31.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a GBX 3.81 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. FW Thorpe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

About FW Thorpe

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

