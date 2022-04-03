Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT) Insider Acquires £12,346.33 in Stock

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Rating) insider Nigel Rich CBE acquired 30,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of £12,346.33 ($16,172.82).

Nigel Rich CBE also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 8th, Nigel Rich CBE bought 150,000 shares of Foxtons Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £49,500 ($64,841.50).

On Friday, December 31st, Nigel Rich CBE bought 29,860 shares of Foxtons Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £12,541.20 ($16,428.08).

Shares of Foxtons Group stock opened at GBX 44.35 ($0.58) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 37.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 42.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £146.40 million and a PE ratio of -23.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.93. Foxtons Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 30.02 ($0.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 68.90 ($0.90).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.27 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Foxtons Group’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. Foxtons Group’s payout ratio is -0.09%.

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

