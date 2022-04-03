Insider Selling: Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) Insider Sells £209,140.23 in Stock

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Rating) insider Philip Harrison sold 79,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.45), for a total transaction of £209,140.23 ($273,958.91).
Shares of LON BBY opened at GBX 256.80 ($3.36) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 249.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 256.99. Balfour Beatty plc has a 52-week low of GBX 207.80 ($2.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 326.80 ($4.28). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.99. The company has a market cap of £1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 12.17.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $3.00. Balfour Beatty’s dividend payout ratio is 0.07%.
Balfour Beatty Company Profile (Get Rating)
Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.
