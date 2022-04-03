Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Cut by Analyst

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of South Plains Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for South Plains Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Plains Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of SPFI stock opened at $26.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $467.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. South Plains Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.54 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.81.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $54.38 million for the quarter. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 25.21% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.88%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in South Plains Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 6.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 140.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 60.0% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services through its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Banking and Insurance business segments.

