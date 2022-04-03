Analysts Set Expectations for Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. B. Riley also issued estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

SDIG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stronghold Digital Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

SDIG opened at $5.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $35.79.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55).

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter worth $2,131,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter worth $483,000. Gratia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter worth $8,936,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter worth $20,748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facility. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

