Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Pyxis Oncology Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PYXS)

Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Pyxis Oncology in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang expects that the company will earn ($0.73) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pyxis Oncology’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.68) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.82) EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pyxis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYXS. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $21,326,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $16,482,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $12,751,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $8,386,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $5,637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.
About Pyxis Oncology (Get Rating)
Pyxis Oncology Inc is a preclinical oncology company. It focused on developing an arsenal of next-generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes antibody drug conjugate and monoclonal antibody. Pyxis Oncology Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
