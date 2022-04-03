Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of WNEB opened at $8.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.00. Western New England Bancorp has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $202.85 million, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.37.

Western New England Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WNEB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. Analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 13,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $120,225.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $49,864.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,769 shares of company stock worth $209,475. 5.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 13.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

